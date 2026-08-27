/Blankets, sleeping bags, solar lamps and more: List of things India sent to Nepal in 47.5 tonnes of humanitarian aid

India has airlifted 47.5 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) materials to flood-ravaged neighbouring country, Nepal, to support ongoing rescue and relief operations. The MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said two military transport aircraft carrying humanitarian assistance had been sent to Kathmandu in two tranches.

"The assistance that we have provided: two aircraft with humanitarian assistance have been sent to Kathmandu," Jaiswal said. He added that the two air consignments included eight tonnes of medicines and one tonne of food items.

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What India sent to Nepal

Temporary shelters and tents: Emergency shelters for people displaced by the floods.

Blankets: Warm bedding for affected and displaced people.

Hygiene kits: Essential sanitation and personal cleaning supplies.

Solar lamps: Portable lighting for areas facing power outages.

Medicines and medical supplies: Essential medicines and emergency healthcare materials.

Food packets: Ready-to-eat food supplies for affected populations.

Total relief aid: 47.5 tonnes, sent across two tranches by military transport aircraft.

The assistance comes as Nepal continues to deal with the impact of devastating flash floods along its border with the Tibet region. The floods have killed more than 170 people and caused widespread destruction.

‘The people of India stand in solidarity’

The first tranche of relief material was dispatched hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah and assured him of India's support.

"The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time," Modi said in a social media post following the conversation.

"India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts," he added.