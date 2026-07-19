The death toll from the devastating Nepal-Tibet flash floods climbed to 392 on Thursday, while 1,468 people are still reported missing on both sides of the border. Compounding the problem, a newly formed barrier lake threatens to unleash another surge downstream.

The toll is expected to rise further as rescue operations are ongoing.

India has been racing against time to trace 290 uncontactable nationals as rescue teams battled destroyed roads, washed-away bridges and mountains of mud and debris.

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The overwhelming destruction has left several villages cut off, and rescue teams are battling to reach people stranded in remote areas as both roads and bridges have been washed away.

Homes, markets, and government buildings seem to have disappeared beneath mud and debris, with survivors recalling how entire neighbourhoods were wiped out within minutes.

Of the 392 people killed in the disaster, 389 died in Nepal and three in neighbouring Tibet.

796 people rescued from affected areas

Nepal Police shared that 796 people, including 50 foreigners, had been rescued from the affected areas by helicopters, while another 796 had been evacuated by land. The police did not specify the nationalities of the foreigners.

Nepal authorities reported 910 people missing, while officials in Tibet said another 558 people remained unaccounted for, taking the total number of missing people on the two sides of the border to 1,468.

540 foreigners among 667 people missing: Tourism board

The Nepalese Tourism Board said that 667 people are missing following the flash floods close to the Nepal-Tibet border. This includes 540 foreign nationals from 31 countries, as well as 127 Nepalese citizens, it added in a post on social media.

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There are 178 Indian nationals missing, the highest of any country, along with 65 from the US, 53 from Ukraine, 51 from Malaysia, 35 from Australia and 33 from the UK.

The tourism board also said that 31 foreign nationals from India, South Korea, the USA, Russia, Italy, Bulgaria and Switzerland have been rescued from the affected areas.

In an earlier update, Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said 910 people were missing and remained uncontactable after the floods.

Both organisations have been providing differing figures through separate updates.

Around 90 US citizens unaccounted for after deadly floods

About 90 US citizens remained unaccounted for in Nepal on Thursday, according to officials, with many believed to have been travelling to Mount Kailash in Tibet on pilgrimage.

Rescuers struggled to move through thick mud and sludge while searching for survivors after floodwaters buried the lower floors of multi-storey buildings.

Meanwhile, Nepal authorities have issued a fresh flood warning in Bhotekoshi River, citing satellite images that showed a lake had been formed at the site where the flood in Nepal occurred. The lake is rising and is at risk of bursting, the country’s disaster authority said on Thursday, as it appealed to residents and rescuers to stay away from the river banks.