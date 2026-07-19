/Who is Lindsay Clancy? All we know about postpartum psychosis murder trial

One of the most heartbreaking and high-profile criminal cases in recent history reached its climax inside Plymouth Superior Court as jury deliberations began in the Lindsay Clancy triple-murder trial. Clancy, 36, a former labor and delivery nurse from Duxbury, Massachusetts, faces charges of first-degree murder for the January 24, 2023, strangulation deaths of her three young children: Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and 8-month-old Callan. Following the attack, Clancy attempted suicide by jumping from a second-story window, a fall that left her permanently paralysed from the waist down.

Because the defence has never disputed that Clancy physically committed the acts, the trial centers entirely on whether she was criminally responsible namely, whether she was legally sane at the time of the killings.

Who is Lindsay Clancy?

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Lindsay Clancy is a 36-year-old resident of Duxbury, Massachusetts, who previously worked as a labor and delivery nurse at a Boston hospital. She was married to Patrick Clancy, with whom she had three children: Cora, Dawson, and Callan. Up until the tragedy on January 24, 2023, she had no criminal record. Prior to the events, Clancy had been seeking intensive treatment for severe postpartum depression, anxiety, insomnia, and dark thoughts, visiting multiple clinics and being prescribed numerous psychiatric medications in the months leading up to January 2023.

Also read: Jury to deliberate in tragic Lindsay Clancy postpartum psychosis murder trial

What is Postpartum Psychosis?

Postpartum psychosis is a rare, severe, and emergency mental health condition that affects new mothers, occurring in roughly 1 to 2 out of every 1,000 births. Unlike postpartum depression or baby blues, postpartum psychosis involves a sudden loss of touch with reality. Onset symptoms typically begin rapidly, often within the first few days or weeks after childbirth, though experts note it can sometimes manifest later. The condition is marked by extreme confusion, severe mood swings, paranoia, delusions, and hallucinations.

The illness severely alters a mother's perception and behavior, putting both the mother and the infant at grave risk of self-harm or violence without emergency psychiatric intervention.

Defence Argues: Postpartum Psychosis and Overmedication

Throughout the trial, defense attorney Kevin Reddington argued that Clancy was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis, deep depression, and extreme overmedication. The defense presented medical experts, including Dr. Phillip Resnick, who testified that Clancy was acting under "command hallucinations"—a psychotic voice instructing her to kill her children and then herself. Defense witnesses detailed her chaotic psychiatric history in the weeks leading up to the deaths, including frantic journal entries describing severe "brain fog," sleep deprivation, and a changing regimen of over a dozen prescribed medications.

Prosecution Argues: Intent, Planning, and Control

Conversely, prosecution attorneys depicted Clancy as a methodical, intentional killer who planned the attack. Prosecutors pointed to evidence showing Clancy calculatedly sent her husband on an errand to pick up takeout dinner and a pharmacy prescription to create a brief window where she would be left alone with the children. Prosecution expert Dr Gregory Saathoff testified that he did not find credible evidence of command hallucinations, arguing that Clancy’s organised steps indicated she retained full control of her actions and knew what she was doing was wrong.

National Impact and Potential Verdicts

The tragedy has sparked national debate regarding maternal mental health care and how the medical system evaluates postpartum conditions. Crowds of supporters routinely gathered outside the courthouse, wearing pink to draw attention to postpartum psychosis awareness.