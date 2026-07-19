/US-Canada ties hit new low: Trump renames Lake Ontario ‘Lake America’

Ties between the decades-old partners, the United States and Canada, have hit a new low under President Donald Trump after he announced that Lake Ontario, a large waterbody shared by the neighbouring countries, would be renamed Lake America.

Trump signed an order at the White House to change the name, in a move that comes amid a spiralling trade war between the world's largest economy and its northern neighbour.

"We're going to be changing the name of Lake Ontario effective immediately to Lake America," the 80-year-old Republican told reporters in the Oval Office.

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The US President also described Canadians as "nasty people" who treated America "very badly".

Later, the White House announced on X, "EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY: Lake Ontario is renamed to LAKE AMERICA!."

Trump draws comparison with Gulf of America

The name change, which Canada is unlikely to accept, mirrors Trump's decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America in January 2025.

"The lake change, Lake of America, was something I've been thinking about for a long time, actually. As you know, we took something called the Gulf of Mexico, we changed it, and now it's very routinely the Gulf of America," Trump said.

"So, if you think about it, we have a Gulf, and we have a lake. Now all we need is an ocean. So, maybe we'll have to change the name of the Atlantic and/or the Pacific. Maybe we'll change them both."

US-Canada trade war deepens

The announcement came against the backdrop of growing tensions between Washington and Ottawa over trade talks. The negotiations collapsed last week, prompting Trump to impose 50 per cent duties on Canadian goods.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney retaliated with counter tariffs on US goods ranging between 15 and 50 per cent after saying he would match the measures "dollar for dollar".

Canada's Finance Minister Francois Philippe Champagne described the US tariffs as "an unprecedented challenge imposed on Canada. But Canada will meet the moment".

"I think what Canadians can see this morning is that we stand united," he added.