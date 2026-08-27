/Top law institute NLSIU cancels convocation after row over invite to CJI Surya Kant

One of the premier law institutes in the country, the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, has cancelled its 34th Annual Convocation scheduled for September 12 after a row over invitations to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra. The NLSIU has cancelled its 34th Annual Convocation citing “unavoidable circumstances”.

The university informed graduating students about the decision through an official notice issued on Thursday, August 27. The university said that despite its “collective best efforts”, it would not be able to hold the annual convocation as planned.

The institute had earlier communicated the proposed date of Sept 12 to graduating students on August 3.

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Graduating students to be conferred degrees in absentia

The university said all graduating students would be conferred their degrees in absentia, subject to approval from its governing bodies.

“All graduating students will be conferred their degrees in absentia after due approvals by the Governing Bodies. Students may elect to receive their certificates by courier or collect them at campus. The university will share a new form and the process with all graduating students to choose their preferred option later today.”

The students had objected to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra attending their convocation. They also demanded an unconditional apology from BCI to the students and faculty members of the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University of Law, Hyderabad.

BCI recalled order freezing enrolment of entire 2026 NALSAR batch

A campaign opposing the invite to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant as chief guest in the university’s convocation by NALSAR graduating students had led to an uproar. The Bar Council of India chairman had then issued an order freezing the enrolment of the entire 2026 graduating batch of NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad. It had directed all state bar councils not to enroll any student from the batch pending an inquiry into a campaign opposing CJI Surya Kant’s participation in the convocation.

The BCI, however, withdrew the orders within hours, and its Chairman, Manan Kumar Mishra, said that the Council had “thoroughly discussed and deliberated” on his earlier letter and modified the direction imposing the enrolment ban.

He said the Council was of a unanimous view that the vast majority of NALSAR’s 2026 graduating students had not intended to participate in any move to show disrespect.

“Accordingly, the Council modifies the order of chairman with regard to the ban on the enrolment of the NALSAR students with the State Bar Councils. All the students will be entitled to get enrolled with the state bar councils of their choice,” the amended order said.

Cockroach Janta Party co-convenor Saurav Das reacted to the convocation cancellation, saying he hoped the graduating batch would organise its own ceremony and invite a special guest to felicitate the students.

“I hope the NLSIU graduating batch organises its own graduation ceremony and invites the most honourable guest to felicitate them. Do it the Gen-Z way!” he said.