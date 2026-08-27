/Pope Leo XIV expresses deep sorrow for victims of devastating Nepal floods

Pope Leo XIV has expressed profound sadness following catastrophic flash floods in Nepal that have claimed numerous lives and left widespread destruction across the Himalayan nation, the Vatican announced Thursday (Aug 27). In an official telegram sent on the pontiff’s behalf, the Holy See extended solidarity and spiritual support to the victims and families caught in the wake of the extreme weather event.

"His Holiness Pope Leo XIV was saddened to learn of the loss of life and devastation caused by the flash floods in Nepal," stated the message issued by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's Secretary of State. "His Holiness sends heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved, together with the assurance of his spiritual closeness to those affected by this tragedy."

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The express message of condolence highlights the Holy See's ongoing concern for regions vulnerable to extreme weather conditions and climate-driven disasters. The flash floods, triggered by intense seasonal rainfall and swelling river basins, swept through several districts in Nepal, washing away infrastructure, submerging residential communities, and forcing thousands from their homes. Emergency teams, local authorities, and rescue operations continue to navigate damaged roads and terrain to reach isolated villages, search for missing persons, and deliver critical humanitarian assistance.

Throughout his papacy, Pope Leo XIV has frequently emphasised global solidarity in moments of environmental crisis, advocating for international aid and relief efforts to support displaced communities. The Vatican’s statement serves as a call for spiritual unity and international assistance as relief agencies gear up to provide emergency shelter, medical supplies, and clean drinking water to the devastated regions.

Also read: Apocalyptic aerial images show devastation caused by deadly Nepal floods