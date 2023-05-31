Need to discuss the threats from China, says Norway FM Anniken Huitfeldt

Norway's foreign minister Anniken Huitfeldt has said that there needs to be a discussion on the 'threats from China' and concerning developments of the Indo-Pacific region will be part of the conversations at the NATO FMs meet in Oslo. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal in the Norwegian capital, Minister explained, "We don't want to decouple but derisk our trade relationship to China."

Norway is currently hosting a two-day NATO informal foreign ministers meet. The Russia-Ukraine conflict and expansion of the NATO grouping with Sweden's membership dominate the agenda. Asked about Sweden's membership of the grouping, the FM pointed out that "there is absolutely no reason for holding Sweden back now and Sweden will of course contribute to strengthen the whole alliance".

WION's Sidhant Sibal spoke to Anniken Huitfeldt. Here's the full conversation:

WION: You are hosting this meeting, what is the key focus and how much will be the focus on Chinese aggressive actions in Indo-Pacific?

Anniken Huitfeldt: We'll of course also discuss China, but the main topic will be how we can give more assistance to Ukraine.

WION: Essentially the agenda will be Russia Ukraine conflict during this meeting but does the worry of Indo pacific area also dominate the issues?

Anniken Huitfeldt: It has been on the agenda in several ministerial meetings and will also be on the agenda this time. We need to discuss the threats from China. And we all have a very complex relationship with China. We do trade with them. We don't want to decouple but derisk our trade relationship with China.

WION: How confident are you about Ukraine becoming a member of the NATO grouping in the foreseeable future?

Anniken Huitfeldt: It is not a question of whether Ukraine should be a member of NATO or not. The question is when and how? This is going to be a part of the discussion we are going to have during these two days in Oslo.

WION: Sweden wants to be a member of NATO and there is resistance from Turkey.. do you think after Erdogan's re-election there can be a change in Turkey's thought process.

Anniken Huitfeldt: I hope so. There is absolutely no reason for holding Sweden back now and Sweden will of course contribute to strengthening the whole alliance and particularly for Norway, neighbouring Sweden is so important to the government.

WION: How do you see India's role in resolving Russia Ukraine conflict?

Anniken Huitfeldt: I think India is a democratic country, it is a very strong defender of international law. Where we can never, can put might before right. So in that way, India will be a very strong defender of this principle, the same principle as we are defending.

WION: How do you see India's ties and How do you see India's role in the arctic?

Anniken Huitfeldt: Well you have some researchers up there and it is important that we do common research in order to decrease the temperature. There is a very high risk of devastating consequences of the rise in temperature in this area and we will need to cooperate with India on that.

