Nearly half of Americans believe charges against Trump politically motivated, poll reveals

Nearly half of Americans believe the second indictment of former President Donald Trump is politically motivated, a poll has revealed. A recent ABC/Ipsos poll has revealed that 47 per cent of Americans think the charges against Trump are driven by politics, while 37 per cent think otherwise.

Earlier on Thursday, Donald Trump was indicted on seven counts by Special Counsel Jack Smith. He is facing a charge under the Espionage Act as well as charges of obstruction of justice, destruction or falsification of records, conspiracy and false statements. 48 per cent think Trump rightfully charged According to the ABC/Ipsos poll, around 48 per cent of Americans think Trump deserved to be charged in the classified documents case, while 35 per cent think the former president should not have been indicted.

The survey, which was conducted from June 9-10, in both English and Spanish, also sheds light on the contrasting views held by Democrats and Republicans.

Among the respondents, a significant majority of Democrats, accounting for 86 per cent, expressed their support for the indictment, while 45 per cent of independents also indicated their agreement with the charges against Trump. Conversely, a majority of Republicans, approximately 67 per cent, disagreed with the allegations, signalling a strong partisan divide on the matter. Should Trump halt his presidential campaign? While Donald Trump has stated his intention to plead not guilty, the survey revealed that a notable portion of Americans, accounting for 46 per cent, believe that he should halt his 2024 presidential campaign in light of the charges.

This sentiment reflects the concerns of a considerable segment of the population who feel that running for the highest office while facing such allegations could be problematic. On the flip side, 38 per cent of respondents expressed the belief that Trump should continue his campaign despite the charges. 'Will lead to loss of public interest' In a parallel development, prominent billionaire Elon Musk earlier raised concerns regarding the indictment of Donald Trump. Musk voiced his apprehensions, noting that there appears to be a "far higher interest in pursuing Trump compared to other people in politics." Through a tweet, he emphasised the importance of the justice system's ability to counter such perceptions, warning that failure to do so could lead to a loss of public trust.