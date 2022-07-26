Nearly all Lufthansa flights to be cancelled on Wednesday in Germany

Lufthansa, the German national carrier said that it will cancel almost all flight at its hubs in Munich and Frankfurt on Wednesday (July 27) due to a planned strike by ground crew. The one-day walkout has been called by Germany's powerful Verdi union. The airline said in a statement on Tuesday that the strike is likely to have a "massive impact"

The cancellation of flights is likely to affect around 134,000 passengers with more than 1000 flights getting cancelled.

"Lufthansa will have to call off almost the entire flight programme at its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich for Wednesday," the group said, adding that a knock-on effect on some flights scheduled for Thursday and Friday could not be ruled out.

The strike is scheduled to last from 0145 GMT on Wednesday to 0400 GMT on Thursday. The strike has been called to demand higher pay rise than the one offered by Lufthansa.

Cancellation of flights is sure to create disturbance in summer air travel across Europe. Travel volume has increased in Europe due to relaxation of Covid rules.

The Verdi union, representing around 20,000 Lufthansa ground staff, is seeking a 9.5-percent pay rise, or at least 350 euros ($360) per month. It also wants a minimum hourly wage of 13 euros.

The union has said management's offer so far "does not come close to compensating for inflation" which stood at 7.6 percent in Germany last month.

(With inputs from agencies)

