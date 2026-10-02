/Nearly 400 French schools to stay closed as student protests turn violent

Nearly 400 schools in France are likely to remain closed on Friday (October 2, 2026) as student protests related to educational grievances turned violent in some places. The protest mainly erupted last month due to a shortage of teachers and dilapidated school buildings, which later turned violent, with several injured and multiple people arrested.



"There is an active and violent minority (participating in the protests) ... ​We're not entirely sure that they are even high-school students themselves", Justice ⁠Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Friday. He added that 2,000 people had ​been arrested ever since the protests started.



"We have ​gone from high-school student demonstrations to a public-order disturbance. When people target buses and set schools on fire, it is no longer simply a protest issue", he also said. In an interview with ​broadcaster France 2, French Education Minister Edouard Geffray said on Thursday evening that "a ​little over 400 schools and other educational establishments" would remain closed on Friday.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Schools set on fire

A source close to Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu confirmed that, at a crisis meeting on Thursday, politicians began the protest movement from the hard left, including members of La France Insoumise (LFI). However, LFI lawmaker Louis Boyard refuted the claim in comments to ​French broadcasters.



Officials stated that student protesters set ​fires at least two high schools on Thursday, and teachers were inadvertently splashed with petrol at a third in the southern city of ​Marseille. In Strasbourg, in eastern France, at least one vehicle was set on fire, while in Toulouse, in the southwest, riot police faced off with groups of young protesters.