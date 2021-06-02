Nearly 200,000 Palestinians need health aid after Israel-Gaza conflict, says WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday warned that over 200,000 people in Palestinian territories require aid after the recent conflict between Israel-Gaza which saw heavy rockets being fired. The organisation said there exist “staggering health needs” in the territories heavily damaged by the conflict.

"WHO is scaling up its response to provide health aid for almost 200,000 people in need across the occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT)," WHO's Eastern Mediterranean regional office said in a statement, reported by AFP.

"The situation is volatile. WHO remains concerned... and calls for unhindered access for humanitarian and development-related essential supplies and staff into Gaza and referral of patients out of Gaza whenever needed," warned WHO’s Rik Peeperkorn.

The conflict between Israel and Gaza lasted for 11 days and saw heavy rocket fire from Gaza as well as Israel, the latter causing significant damage and civilian casualties.

Israeli strikes killed 254 Palestinians, including 66 children along with some fighters, authorities reported. In Israel, Palestinian strikes killed 12 people including a child, a teenager and an Israeli soldier.

"Over 77,000 people were internally displaced and around 30 health facilities have been damaged”, WHO said.

Israel has enforced a land and sea blockade on Gaza since Hamas seized control of the territory in 2007, which is home to two million Palestinians.

