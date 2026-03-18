/Nearly 150 former US judges rally behind Anthropic in clash with Pentagon over ‘supply chain risk’ label

Nearly 150 former US federal and state judges on Tuesday (Mar 17) submitted an amicus brief backing Anthropic in its lawsuit against US President Donald Trump’s administration. This comes after the Defence Department designated the AI company a “supply chain risk” earlier this month over the use of its AI model Claude in classified systems. The firm has refused to allow the Trump administration to use its AI in autonomous weapons and mass surveillance of American citizens. Reportedly, the Pentagon has used Claude in the operation to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and in recent strikes on Iran that have ignited the war in West Asia.

According to CNN, the former judges who have joined the supporters of Anthropic include those appointed by both Republicans and Democrats. In the document, they cautioned that such a move could create a dangerous precedent, expanding government influence over private companies.

The amicus brief underscores concerns raised in the tech, legal and national security communities over the precedent the situation could set regarding government influence over private companies. For Anthropic, the stakes could be significant; the “supply chain risk” label could affect the company’s contracts with the vast ecosystem of private-sector firms that do business with the military.

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“More fundamentally, as a practical matter, no one is trying to force the Department to contract with Anthropic,” the judges wrote. “Instead, Anthropic is asking only that it not be punished on its way out the door.”

The Pentagon “misinterpreted the statute and violated the necessary procedures” when it labelled Anthropic a “supply chain risk,” they added.

Traditionally used for firms linked to foreign adversaries, the label has never before been applied to a US-based company in modern times. The judges stressed that Anthropic is not seeking government contracts, but rather protection from measures that could unfairly harm its operations. Trump has also ordered all federal agencies to stop using Claude.