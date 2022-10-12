NATO pledges to provide air defence system to Ukraine

NATO allies on Wednesday pledged to provide a new air defence system to Ukraine, a day after President Volodymyr Zelensky made an impassioned appeal to the western allies for military support to help ward off Russian forces.

During a meeting of 50 countries at the headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, the western allies recommitted to provide further military assistance to Kyiv, which is facing a barrage of Russian missiles in the aftermath of the Kerch bridge explosion.

“The whole world has just seen yet again the malice and cruelty of Putin's war of choice, rooted in aggression and waged with deep contempt for the rules of war," US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told the gathering, sitting next to Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

"But Russia's latest assaults have only deepened the determination of the Ukrainian people and further united countries of goodwill from every region on Earth," he added.

Germany said that it has sent the first of four IRIS-T air defence systems to Kyiv, with the country’s Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht calling it a "very important support for Ukraine in the fight against missile attacks".

Reuters news agency has reported that a senior NATO official warned of a “physical response” from NATO should Russia uses nuclear weapons.

The official, however, did not detail what sort of physical response it might entail.

Earlier on Tuesday, while addressing the G7 leaders virtually, Zelensky urged the allies to help his country establish an “air shield” against aerial attacks.

“When Ukraine receives a sufficient number of modern and effective air defence systems, the key element of Russian terror – missile strikes – will cease to work,” he told leaders of the G7 nations Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin intensified attacks on Ukraine, launching missile strikes across various cities in Ukraine, in response to the attack on the Kerch Bridge, which connects the Russian mainland to the annexed Crimean Peninsula.

(With inputs from agencies)

