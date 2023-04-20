NATO flags China's expanding nuclear arsenal, seeks 'responsible use' of military AI

NATO asked China to be more transparent about its nuclear arsenal that Beijing has vowed to triple to 900 by 2035. The US-led military alliance also intends to strike a deal with China over responsible use of artificial intelligence and related disruptive technologies in the domain of military, the chief of US-led military alliance, Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

NATO chief's comments come in the light of Beijing's expedited investments in capabilities such as long-range missiles.

Beijing has vowed to triple its nuclear warheads to 900 by 2035 in the backdrop of its territorial and maritime assertion over Taiwan.

Stoltenberg asked China to provide more transparency about its nuclear arsenal, including with verifiable limits.

"China should be willing to sit down and engage in more arms control agreements, including limits on their number of nuclear warheads," he said.

Military use of Artificial Intelligence: Why call for universal standards?

NATO is pushing for "shared universal standards for new technologies". This entails a shared principle-based outline over responsible use of Artificial Intelligence.

"The next step would be to engage with China, both on these values and principles but also to perhaps agree on some rules of the road for responsible use," Stoltenberg told a NATO conference on arms control and disarmament, by video link.

He added that NATO was in regular contact with various stakeholders around the world, including in Beijing.

China a 'systemic challenge' for NATO

In June 2022, NATO member nations defined China as a "systemic challenge", given Beijing's assertive security threats and its bullying behaviour against its neighbours.

"We don’t regard or assess China as an adversary but China poses some challenges to our interests, to our NATO values and to our security," Stoltenberg said Tuesday. "That makes it even more important to engage with China because we see they are investing in new modern capabilities, long-range missiles — more than tripling the number of nuclear warheads in a few years."

Earlier in February, delegates from over 60 nations, including the United States, China and South Korea, met in February in The Netherlands to discuss ethical and legal consequences of use of Artificial Intelligene in the military.