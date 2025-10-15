/NATO, EU push ‘drone wall’ plan as alliance eyes stronger response to Russia

NATO defence ministers met in Brussels on Wednesday (Oct 15) amid growing concerns over Russian airspace incursions and mysterious drone sightings across Europe. The alliance is now weighing new countermeasures — including an EU-backed proposal for a “drone wall” — as part of broader efforts to secure its eastern flank.

NATO's 'drone wall'

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said ahead of the meeting that both the military alliance and the European Union were “working together” to tackle the rising drone threat. Outlining the joint approach, He said that NATO provides the military capabilities, and the EU brings the soft power — the internal market and the money.

Why now?

The urgency stems from a series of recent air violations by Russia over Poland and Estonia, followed by waves of unidentified drones flying close to airports and military installations across the continent. “In more and more ways, we are in a long-term and intensified conflict with Russia,” one Western official warned, as reported by AFP

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, attending his second NATO ministerial since taking office, said member nations’ renewed commitments would soon translate into “enhanced capabilities” for the alliance and Ukraine. Speaking in Brussels, Hegseth described President Donald Trump’s approach as “the active application of peace through strength.”