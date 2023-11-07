LIVE TV
Nashville school shooter's 'manifesto' leaked, has hateful text: Reports

Nashville, TennesseeEdited By: Manas JoshiUpdated: Nov 07, 2023, 07:52 AM IST

A man drops flowers to a makeshift memorial where baloons and Teddy bears are left on the outside the Covenant School building at the Covenant Presbyterian Church, in Nashville, Tennessee, March 27, 2023. Photograph:(AFP)

Audrey Hale, the shooter, opened fire at a school in Nashville in March. The indiscriminate shooting resulted in the death of three children and three adults. Hale was fatally shot by the police

A 'manifesto' allegedly belonging to Audrey Hale, the Nashville (Tennessee) school shooter is doing rounds on social media. There has been a debate about its release for months. 

Steven Crowder, who is the host of a radio talk show named Louder with Crowder, shared the images on Monday (November 6). The release of these images has prompted the Nashville mayor's office to ask the city's legal team to investigate the matter. The leaked images show writings attributed by a number of US media outlets to Hale.

Audrey Hale opened fire at a school in Nashville in March. The indiscriminate shooting resulted in the death of three children and three adults. Hale was fatally shot by the police.

Shortly after Crowder released the images, Mayor Freddie O'Connell issued a statement.

“I am deeply concerned with the safety, security, and well-being of the Covenant families and all Nashvillians who are grieving,” O’Connell said.

Metro Nashville Police Department has said that images were not "MNPD crime scene images". The department said that it would be working in tandem with Nashville's legal department in the investigation.

Associated Press has reported that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has declined to confirm the authenticity of the leaked images.

Several US media outlets have quoted the lines purportedly written by Hale. The language spews hate.

"Wanna kill all you little c*******," one page from the manifesto reads. "Bunch of little f****** w/ your white privlages f*** you f******." says an entry, according to CBS News.

It has also been reported that Hale made an hour-by-hour schedule of March 27, the day of the tragic shootout. Hale called it the "Death Day". The entries on the day reportedly mention time of "getting dressed" and eating breakfast to preparing for the attack.

According to court filings, Hale has left behind at least 20 journals, a suicide note and also a memoir.

(With inputs from agencies)

Manas Joshi

Manas Joshi is a journalist working with WION digital news team. He likes to resolutely maintain that this space is inadequate to mention his varied interests, some of which, are in focus time-to-time based on whatever catches his immediate fancy. His Twitter handle is @ManasJoshi (https://twitter.com/ManasJoshi)

