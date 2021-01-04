Nashville bomber's bizarre writings reveal he believed in lizard people, aliens

The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Monday has uncovered evidence suggesting the suspected bomber believed in aliens and lizard people, according to a senior law enforcement source.

A man received a package on New Year's Day by the prime suspect Anthony Warmer, postmarked two days before the blast, containing at least nine typed pages and two thumb drives, as per News Channel 5 Nashville.

In a note inside the package, Warmer said "The knowledge I have gained is immeasurable. I now understand everything, and I mean everything from who/what we really are, to what the known universe really is."

While the package did not have a return address, the contents of the letter referenced various conspiracy theories, including that aliens have launched attacks on earth, which indicated it was likely from Warner.

Warner's writings also indicate he believed reptilians and lizard people controlled the earth and had altered human DNA.

Calling on anyone who had received such packages to contact the FBI, Special Agent Jason Pack said in a statement "We're aware the suspect sent materials which espoused his viewpoints to several acquaintances throughout the country."

The bombing took place in the early morning when there was little activity in the city, and an automated message emanating from the vehicle warning of a bomb allowed the police to evacuate people. More than 40 businesses were damaged in the explosion. Warner is the only known death.

In addition to the warning, the audio on Warner's recreational vehicle played a recording of Petula Clark's 1964 hit "Downtown" before the blast.