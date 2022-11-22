NASA's Artemis reaches moon, clicks image of 'pale blue dot' earth

NASA's Artemis spacecraft has reached the lunar surface after finally taking off from Earth last week.

According to a report by BBC, the Artemis 1 swept 80 miles above the surface of the moon and will now begin to enter a larger orbit. The vehicle carrying Artemis 1, Orion capsule, was out of contact for about 30 minutes during this maneuvering that began at 12:44 GMT.

Also Read | NASA's historic moon mission Artemis shares first images from space

NASA official have said that so far the mission has "exceeded expectations" since its launch last week. At the time of the fly-by, Orion was 328 miles above the moon travelling at a speed of 5,023 mph. The spacecraft also sentback the images of Earth as seen from 230,000 miles away, looking like a 'pale blue dot' in the black and mighty universe.

Fly-by complete!@NASA_Orion completed its closest fly-by of the Moon this morning, 81 miles above the lunar surface, traveling 5,102 mph. Before the fly-by, we conducted an outbound powered fly-by burn, increasing speed at a rate of more than 580 mph: https://t.co/gqViM3BJLg pic.twitter.com/9IUkQUj4pf — Jim Free (@JimFree) November 21, 2022 ×

NASA flight director Zebulon Scoville talked about this milestone, "This is one of those days that you've been thinking about and dreaming about for a long, long time. "This morning, we just saw the Earth set behind the Moon as we take the next human-rated vehicle around the Moon, preparing to bring humans back there within a few years. This is a game-changer."

#Artemis I, Flight Day 5. Orion spacecraft takes a selfie while approaching the Moon ahead of the outbound powered flyby - a burn of Orion's main engine on the @ESA service module. During this maneuver Orion came within 81 miles of the lunar surface. pic.twitter.com/93GkJ7Ubry — Orion Spacecraft (@NASA_Orion) November 22, 2022 ×

It is for the first time that a space capsule has successfully completed a fly-by of the moon in half a century. Artemis 1 is an uncrewed mission designed to test NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the Orion spacecraft before astronauts can be sent on it for a future mission.