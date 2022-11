NASA's moon mission Artemis 1 launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on 16 November in a historic move, after multiple issues faced by it during the tanking operations. The rocket was carried by the Orion spacecraft, which has separated itself from Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (ICPS) and is now on its way to the lunar orbit.

During the journey from Earth to the Moon, Artemis first pictures of the planet. Take a look at the pictures here: