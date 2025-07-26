/Narendra Modi tops ‘Democratic Leader Approval Ratings’ again, leaves Donald Trump far behind in survey

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the world’s most trusted and highest-rated global leader. He topped the latest global list of ‘Democratic Leader Approval Ratings’ with a 75% approval score. The latest data released by US-based business intelligence firm Morning Consult put Modi ahead of leaders such as Lee Jae-myung (59 per cent) of South Korea, Argentina’s Javier Milei (57 per cent), and Canada’s Mark Carney (56 per cent), who were second, third and fourth on the list, respectively.

A rolling seven-day average of adult opinions across the countries was done by Morning Consult between 4 and 10 July 2025 for the latest Global Leader Approval Rating.

According to the survey, 75 per cent of participants approved of PM Modi as a democratic world leader, seven per cent were not sure while 18 per cent disapproved.

Notably, US President Donald Trump has been ranked eighth in the list with a 44 per cent approval rating.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s position as the world’s most trusted leader was celebrated by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. BJP leader Amit Malviya praising Modi for his achievement on X wrote, “Loved by over a billion Indians and respected by millions across the globe, PM Narendra Modi tops the Morning Consult Global Leader Approval Tracker once again — the highest-rated and most trusted leader worldwide. Strong leadership. Global respect. Bharat is in safe hands".