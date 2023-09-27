Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Locals leave for Armenia en masse after Azeri victory claim

Following Azerbaijan's recent attack on Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia's government reported that approximately 23 per cent of the region's population, roughly 28,000 people, sought refuge in Armenia. This mass displacement occurred swiftly after Azerbaijan lifted a 10-month blockade on the sole road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, which had led to severe shortages of essential supplies, including food, medicine, and fuel. Despite Azerbaijan's commitment to respecting the rights of Armenians, many residents remained apprehensive about potential repercussions.

Simultaneously, the death toll from an explosion at a fuel depot in Nagorno-Karabakh increased to 68, with an additional 105 individuals missing and nearly 300 injured, according to the office of Karabakh's ombudsman. This explosion occurred as people queued to refuel their vehicles at a gas station outside Stepanakert, the regional capital, late on Monday. While the exact cause remains unclear, Nagorno-Karabakh presidential aide David Babayan suggested that initial information pointed to negligence as the likely cause, with sabotage being unlikely.

Armenian authorities also confirmed the transfer of 125 bodies from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia for identification, with all casualties having occurred during the fighting the previous week.

Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev, communicating on a platform similar to Twitter, stated that hospitals in Azerbaijan were prepared to treat victims, though it was not specified if any injured individuals had been admitted.

Additionally, on Tuesday, Azerbaijan announced the dispatch of 30 metric tons of gasoline and 34 metric tons of diesel fuel to the region.

Meanwhile, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to refrain from further hostilities in the region, provide assurances to the region's residents, and permit access to an international observer mission.

Washington also announced that it would provide additional assistance to assist local communities in offering shelter and essential supplies, including hygiene kits, blankets, and clothing, to address the needs of those affected or displaced by the violence in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Notably, the Azerbaijani military achieved a swift victory over Armenian forces in a 24-hour offensive the previous week, compelling separatist authorities to agree to disarm and initiate discussions regarding the potential "reintegration" of Nagorno-Karabakh into Azerbaijan.

