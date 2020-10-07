Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: France accuses Turkey of 'military involvement'

As heavy fighting continued in the Nagorno-Karabakh region between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces, France accused the Turkish military of involvement in Karabakh.

French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian while speaking in Parliament said: "The new aspect is that there is military involvement by Turkey which risks fuelling the internationalisation of the conflict."

French President Macron had said earlier that Turkey had sent Syrian jihadists to fight in the conflict.

Reports said Stepanakert was heavily bombarded even as both Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of targeting civilian areas.

President Putin said that "people are dying, there are heavy losses" as reports said Stepanakert's 50,000 population has fled the city. Azerbaijan has accused Armenian forces of bombarding civilian targets in Ganja as well with the city experiencing shelling amid large scale destruction.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, 1,200 fighters have been sent by Turkey even as the Turkey foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that world should back Azerbaijan as the "side of those who are right" while calling Armenia an "occupier".

As the conflict entered its tenth day on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called for fighting to stop even as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke to Iran's foreign minister. Iran which shares it borders Azerbaijan and Armenia is worried over the escalation of conflict as Armenia said Azerbaijan had launched attacks with tanks and artillery on the southern part.

Amid the escalating conflict, authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh said at least 244 personnel have been killed including 19 civilians.