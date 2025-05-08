A province in Canada started panicking when several people started being diagnosed with neurological symptoms without a clear cause. Neurologist Alier Marrero was the first doctor who notice them in his patients. Some of the cases were from as far back as 2013. In 2020, he informed Public Health New Brunswick officials about them, Gizmodo reported.

The next year, New Brunswick health officials wrote a memo to health care workers about the strange condition that was noticed in several residents. The cases were classified as a neurological syndrome of unknown cause (NSUC). The memo got leaked to the media, and the symptoms described included dementia, rapid weight loss, trouble moving, and hallucinations. Tests did not reveal a common culprit for the cluster.

Study finds no common cause for mystery illness

Now, a study has revealed that there is nothing that links the neurological cases in New Brunswick. Published in JAMA Neurology, the study reviewed the cases of more than two dozen patients who had complained of the mystery illness. They failed to find a common trigger, such as a novel disease or environmental factor, for the shared symptoms.

After the memo became public, 48 supposed cases of NSUC were identified, and some of them passed away following the symptoms.

A committee was set up to investigate the NSUC cases. It released its report in February 2022, which concluded no "common illness" likely existed. It added that the symptoms were caused by a variety of known neurological conditions. The New Brunswick government then closed the investigation.

Patients complaining of NSUC think someone wants to keep the illness under wraps

But Marrero and several other people believe that something bigger is at play here and that the cluster is real. People who think they have NSUC and others think that the problem is much bigger than reported and affects hundreds of more people. They have also accused local and federal governments of not letting some experts become part of the probe, ignoring some cases and that an environmental trigger is causing the problem.

Experts from the Moncton Interdisciplinary Neurodegenerative Diseases (MIND) Clinic in New Brunswick participated in the study. This is where the first patients were checked. Autopsy data from 11 people who died, and from 14 who were re-examined, were analysed.

Once again, no single underlying cause was found for the mystery illness. They added that all 25 cases were linked to known conditions, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s, and traumatic brain injury.

“We have found no support for the existence of an undiagnosed mystery disease in New Brunswick,” the authors wrote.

The researchers wrote that the affected patients and their families who think that "a potentially fatal mystery disease continues to affect them", should be offered reassurance and mental health support.

However, the matter refuses to die down and another probe has been opened by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health in New Brunswick, the Vitalité Health Network, and the Public Health Agency of Canada.