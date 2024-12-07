Congo

A mysterious infection dubbed "Disease X" in Congo has sent alarm bells ringing among health experts as officials rush to determine what's causing it. At least 79 people have lost their lives since the infection was first detected on October 24. The symptoms are similar to the flu, such as fever, headache, cough, difficulty breathing, and anaemia.

As per Jean Kaseya, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, 376 cases have been detected till now, out of which nearly 200 are children. This disease first surfaced in the Panzi health zone in Kwango province in October and national authorities learnt about it on December 1.

“We have a delay of almost five to six weeks, and in five to six weeks so many things can happen,” Kaseya told reporters on Thursday. “Ongoing testing will help us to understand what is the issue.”

Dieudonne Muamba, director general of the National Public Health Institute, stated that the disease started spreading during a heightened flu activity. It is suspected to be airborne.

Officials have collected samples of the disease and they are being analysed in a national laboratory in Kinshasa, around 500 kilometres from the affected area. The results are expected to come over the weekend.

World Health Organization (WHO) has also sent experts to Congo to help local authorities understand the transmission pattern of the disease. Essential medicines and diagnostic kits have also been provided to help combat the illness that has been reported in seven of the province's 30 health zones.

Kaseya informed that the Africa CDC is providing Congolese authorities with epidemiologists, lab scientists, and infection prevention experts. He added that disease surveillance is tough in a country like Congo where frequent, simultaneous outbreaks happen.

"This is why we are helping the country strengthen its surveillance capabilities," he added.

WHO is currently investigating respiratory pathogens as a reason for the disease, although other diseases, including malaria and measles, are also under the lens

Japan and Hong Kong have announced increased vigilance to stay alert in the face of the health situation in Congo. Hong Kong announced late Thursday that they would increase airport screenings for travellers arriving from Johannesburg and Addis Ababa. Meanwhile, Japan advised its citizens against unnecessary travel to the affected area.