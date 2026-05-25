/Myanmar’s President Min Aung Hlaing to visit Bodh Gaya

New Delhi: Myanmar’s President Min Aung Hlaing, who is scheduled to visit India next month, is expected to make a key stop at Bodh Gaya in Bihar, the site where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment under the Bodhi Tree more than 2,500 years ago. The trip, which will include high-level talks in New Delhi, is Hlaing’s first visit foreign visit after becoming the president of his country earlier this year.

Bodh Gaya, home to the UNESCO-listed Mahabodhi Temple, has long served as a spiritual magnet for global Buddhist leaders. Visits here blend personal devotion with subtle diplomacy, allowing nations with Buddhist majorities or significant communities to signal cultural affinity with India, the faith’s birthplace.

Just weeks ago, in early May, Vietnamese President To Lam began his state visit to India with a three-day stay in Bodh Gaya. He offered prayers at the Mahabodhi Temple, and visited the Vietnamese Monastery, reinforcing historical and people-to-people links between the two countries.

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Such pilgrimages are now an established feature of India’s diplomatic playbook. In 2017, Min Aung Hlaing himself started a previous India visit with an extended stay in Bodh Gaya, where he was personally received by then Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat. The gesture was widely seen as a warm welcome, combining spiritual resonance with strategic engagement as part of India’s Act East Policy.

Other leaders have followed suit. Japanese prime ministers and Mongolian presidents have made the journey, as have leading figures from Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Cambodia. These visits often coincide with broader discussions on connectivity, security, and economic cooperation.

India has invested in the Buddhist Circuit, encompassing Bodh Gaya, Sarnath, and Kushinagar, through improved infrastructure, international monasteries, and global events like Buddha Purnima celebrations.

This is seen as part of India’s ‘Buddhist diplomacy’. By facilitating access to sacred sites and promoting shared heritage, New Delhi strengthens bonds with Asia’s Buddhist nations. For Myanmar, facing internal challenges and Western sanctions, the visit offers valuable international engagement and practical cooperation in areas like border security and counter-insurgency.

For Min Aung Hlaing, the Bodh Gaya leg is likely to be more than symbolic. Myanmar maintains deep Theravada Buddhist traditions, and a visible pilgrimage can resonate domestically while signalling alignment with India’s Neighbourhood First approach.