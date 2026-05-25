/Giribala Singh vows to fight case as bail battle intensifies in Twisha Sharma death

Retired district judge Giribala Singh, accused in the dowry death of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma, is digging in for a legal battle with reports emerging Monday (May 25) that she may argue her own case before the Madhya Pradesh High Court as proceedings against her anticipatory bail reach a critical stage. The vacation bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court heard a petition seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh, who is accused in the alleged dowry death case of her daughter-in-law. The petition was filed by Twisha's family, challenging the relief granted to Singh by a Bhopal sessions court.

Senior advocate Enosh George Carlo, who is representing Giribala Singh, was present at the high court and filed a vakalatnama (power of attorney for legal representation) on her behalf. This came amid reports that her lawyer had withdrawn from the case, a claim Carlo denied, confirming that he continues to represent the retired judge.

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A single-judge bench of Justice Devnarayan Mishra heard Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing along with Advocate Anurag Shrivastav for the victim's parents, seeking urgent consideration of the pleas. Luthra informed the court that two connected matters were listed, one filed by the state and another by the victim's parents, both assailing the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh. Senior Advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan, appearing for Singh, submitted that the state's petition contained "wrong averments" and requested that the matter be listed on a short date.

The court directed respondents to file their replies and fixed May 27 for further hearing. The pressure on Singh has been building for days. Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar stated that Singh was served three notices to join the investigation and record her statement, but failed to cooperate with investigators. Police have also formally moved the High Court seeking cancellation of her anticipatory bail.

The case:

The case stems from a tragedy earlier this month. Twisha Sharma, 33, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. After her family accused her in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide, police registered an FIR under sections related to dowry death and cruelty against husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh.

Absconding husband surrenders:

Twisha Sharma's husband, Samarth Singh, who surrendered before police after allegedly remaining untraceable for several days, has been remanded to seven days of police custody. The CBI is also likely to take custody of Samarth Singh and is expected to conduct a detailed forensic examination of the house, including the room where Twisha was found dead.

Twisha's father alleges…

Sharma's father alleged that her in-laws, including Giribala Singh, attempted to influence the case. The Supreme Court, which registered the matter suo motu, observed lapses in the handling of the case and directed the media to exercise restraint while reporting on it.