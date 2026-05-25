The Supreme Court while hearing the Twisha Sharma death case on Monday (May 25) said a “fair, independent and impartial" investigation is required in the case. Chief Justice Surya Kant said that a "narrative is being created" since Twisha's mother-in-law and co-accused Giribala Singh is a former judge.
The three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul Pancholi, warned the family members of both sides to not go to media and make statements.
"Go to investigating authorities and give statements. We request media not to record statements of witnesses and make it into sound bytes. This is an unfortunate incident," said the CJI.
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Observing that a "narrative being set" in the case as Twisha's mother-in-law and co-accused Giribala Singh is a former judge the CJI said “We are against the narrative that is being created.
That is why the CBI should take it over. We believe the state police and judiciary," the CJI observed during the proceedings.
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“Whatever unfortunate incident has taken place, it should be ensured that a fair, impartial investigation takes place," observed the court further.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court that measures will be taken for the CBI to formally to take up the investigation without delay.
About Twisha Sharma's death
Twisha hailed from Noida in Uttar Pradesh and got married to her husband Samarth Singh after meeting him on a dating app in 2024. The two tied the knot in 2025. She was found hanging in her husband's house in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. The post-mortem report showed that Twisha died due to "antemortem hanging by ligature," indicating she was alive when hanged. She was an MBA graduate, worked in a company in Delhi and also participated in pageants and acted in films.