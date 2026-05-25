/‘Future of work’: Pope Leo XIV warns of AI-led job losses, calls for responsible use of technology

Pope Leo XIV has raised concerns over the growing use of artificial intelligence, warning that unchecked automation could lead to large-scale job losses and social instability. In his first official encyclical, the Pope focused on the impact of AI on society, urging governments and corporations to act responsibly as the technology continues to expand across industries.

AI could trigger job losses if not managed

Pope Leo said that artificial intelligence has the potential to replace a large number of jobs if it is used without proper safeguards. He warned that mass layoffs driven by automation could create serious economic and social challenges.

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According to him, replacing workers at scale could:

Increase poverty levels

Widen economic inequality

Lead to social instability

He stressed that decisions driven only by profit could worsen these risks, especially if companies prioritise efficiency over human livelihoods.

Human dignity must remain central

The Pope emphasised that technology should not undermine human dignity. He said that economic systems must remain focused on the common good rather than only financial gains. He noted that people are not just units of productivity, but individuals with social and community roles. According to him, losing meaningful work can affect not only income but also identity and well-being. He stated that “the pursuit of greater profits cannot justify choices that sacrifice jobs,” highlighting the need for ethical limits in automation.

AI still has benefits when used responsibly

Despite his concerns, Pope Leo acknowledged that artificial intelligence can bring positive change if used carefully.

He said AI can:

Reduce dangerous and repetitive work

Support sectors like healthcare and education

Improve efficiency in many industries

However, he stressed that these benefits must not come at the cost of widespread unemployment.

Call for global regulation and policy action

The encyclical placed strong emphasis on the role of governments and institutions in managing AI’s impact. The Pope called for clear policies to ensure that technological progress does not harm workers. He warned that without timely action, many people could become marginalised in a world increasingly shaped by machines and automated systems. Experts note that similar concerns are being raised globally, as policymakers debate how to regulate AI while supporting innovation.

Growing global debate on AI and jobs

The Pope’s remarks come at a time when AI adoption is accelerating across sectors such as technology, finance and manufacturing. Studies suggest that automation could affect millions of jobs in the coming years, although new roles may also emerge.

This has led to an ongoing debate about how to balance:

Innovation and economic growth

Job protection and workforce transition

Ethical use of technology

What this means for the future