/‘Future of work’: Pope Leo XIV warns of AI-led job losses, calls for responsible use of technology

Pope Leo XIV has raised concerns over the growing use of artificial intelligence, warning that unchecked automation could lead to large-scale job losses and social instability. In his first official encyclical, the Pope focused on the impact of AI on society, urging governments and corporations to act responsibly as the technology continues to expand across industries.
AI could trigger job losses if not managed
Pope Leo said that artificial intelligence has the potential to replace a large number of jobs if it is used without proper safeguards. He warned that mass layoffs driven by automation could create serious economic and social challenges.
According to him, replacing workers at scale could:
Increase poverty levels
Widen economic inequality
Lead to social instability
He stressed that decisions driven only by profit could worsen these risks, especially if companies prioritise efficiency over human livelihoods.
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Human dignity must remain central
The Pope emphasised that technology should not undermine human dignity. He said that economic systems must remain focused on the common good rather than only financial gains. He noted that people are not just units of productivity, but individuals with social and community roles. According to him, losing meaningful work can affect not only income but also identity and well-being. He stated that “the pursuit of greater profits cannot justify choices that sacrifice jobs,” highlighting the need for ethical limits in automation.
AI still has benefits when used responsibly
Despite his concerns, Pope Leo acknowledged that artificial intelligence can bring positive change if used carefully.
He said AI can:
Reduce dangerous and repetitive work
Support sectors like healthcare and education
Improve efficiency in many industries
However, he stressed that these benefits must not come at the cost of widespread unemployment.
Call for global regulation and policy action
The encyclical placed strong emphasis on the role of governments and institutions in managing AI’s impact. The Pope called for clear policies to ensure that technological progress does not harm workers. He warned that without timely action, many people could become marginalised in a world increasingly shaped by machines and automated systems. Experts note that similar concerns are being raised globally, as policymakers debate how to regulate AI while supporting innovation.
Growing global debate on AI and jobs
The Pope’s remarks come at a time when AI adoption is accelerating across sectors such as technology, finance and manufacturing. Studies suggest that automation could affect millions of jobs in the coming years, although new roles may also emerge.
This has led to an ongoing debate about how to balance:
Innovation and economic growth
Job protection and workforce transition
Ethical use of technology
What this means for the future
Pope Leo’s message highlights a key issue in the AI era: how to ensure that technology benefits society as a whole. While AI is expected to continue growing, the focus is now shifting towards responsible use, fair policies and protection of workers. As governments and companies expand their use of AI, discussions around regulation and ethics are likely to intensify. The Pope’s warning adds to global calls for a balanced approach, where innovation continues but human welfare remains at the centre of decision-making.