Myanmar junta dissolves Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party ahead of elections

After about two years of coup, Myanmar election commission appointed by junta announced Tuesday the dissolution of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD), as per reports.

As per AFP quoting local media outlets said the NLD failed to re-register itself for an election under the regime of tough new military-drafted electoral law. A total of 40 political parties, including Suu Kyi's party were dissolved on Tuesday,.

As per reports, a total of 63 parties had registered for the election at local or national level. However, 40 were automatically disbanded after they failed to register themselves for the elections.

With this latest development, it is highly likely that the election victory will now be seized by military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP).

In a landslide victory, the NLD party won the junta-annulled 2020 general election. However, the elections were deemed to be not fair by the junta which later detained Aung San Suu Kyi and imposed a state of emergency.

As per MRTV broadcaster the NLD will be "automatically cancelled as a political party" from Wednesday. This latest move comes in as Myanmar is set to go into elections in May this year after junta extended the state of emergency last month.

Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing power will be consolidated after NLD's dissolution. In a recent annual Armed Forces Day parade, the junta chief said that he would take "decisive action" against the country’s rebel National Unity Government (NUG) and its allied ethnic armed groups.

"The terror acts of NUG and its lackey so-called People's Defence Forces (PDFs) need to be tackled for good and all," he said.

The dissolution of NLD is a significant development even as young and pro-democracy activists continue to try and topple the junta by joining hands with People's Defence Force, NUG's armed wing.

The Myanmar junta seized power in the country on 1 February, 2021, through a coup. India in view of the cross-border issues have retained the ties with the junta-led South Asian nation. However, many countries have condemned the junta regime and called for return to democracy.

US has imposed many sanction on Myanmar to throttle efforts by junta to lay seige on democratic institutions. The ousted leader Suu Kyi was sentenced to 33 years in prison by the junta in December following a close-court trials. Terming the trials farce, the trials were denounced by the rights organisations.

The coup has been met with widespread condemnation from the international community, including the United States, the United Nations, and many other countries. The military's actions have sparked protests and civil unrest throughout Myanmar. Demonstrators are demanding the restoration of democracy and the release of detained political leaders.

Moreover, the military junta has been accused of committing human rights abuses, including violence against peaceful protesters, arbitrary detentions, and the use of lethal force against civilians. The situation in Myanmar remains fluid, with ongoing protests and resistance against the military regime.

