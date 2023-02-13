Myanmar: At least three killed, nine injured in a bomb blast, junta blames PDF group

A bomb blast at a railway station in southern Myanmar claimed lives of three and injured nine others, the junta and local media reported. Local media and witnesses confirmed the number of fatalities reported, AFP reported.

The junta’s team in a statement said that the instance took place at Nyaunglabin township in the Bago region around 150 kilometres north of commercial hub Yangon at around 12:20 pm local time (05:50 GMT).

It also released pictures of the site, that showed roof tiles littering a platform.

Watch | Myanmar: Junta extends State of Emergency by six months

The junta blamed the anti-coup group “People’s Defence Forces” (PDFs) for the attack but did not offer any pieces of evidence to support the blame.

The junta and the PDF have traded blame over several deadly blasts in the past few months.

Following the attack, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing acknowledged that over a third of the country's townships were not under the control of the full military.

The group claimed responsibility for the explosion of a bridge in Nyaunglabin on February 09 but did not issue a statement.

Similar instances have occurred in Myanmar. There are almost daily killings of low-level officials or anti-group fighters, with the details murky.

In December last year, a dozen of people were injured in a blast on a ferry in Yangon.

Similarly, in October 2022, at least two bombs exploded outside a prison in Yangon, which claimed the lives of eight and injured 18.

The country has been in turmoil since the military seized power two years ago, with anti-coup groups clashing with troops across the country.

