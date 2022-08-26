My biggest regret is that it became a company, Jack Dorsey on Twitter

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey in a tweet said his "biggest regret" was that his social media platform became a company.

"The biggest issue and my biggest regret is that it became a company," Dorsey said in a tweet after a user asked him if Twitter turned out the way he had envisioned when it was set up.

The biggest issue and my biggest regret is that it became a company. — jack (@jack) August 25, 2022 ×

Twitter has been embroiled in a row with Tesla chief Elon Musk who had initially made an offer to buy the company in a $44 billion deal. Musk, however, pulled out of the deal citing fake Twitter accounts which he said weren't reported earlier.

Also Read: Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal dismisses whistleblower’s claims

A US judge on Thursday ordered Twitter to surrender more data to Elon Musk on fake accounts while asking the company to hand over data on 9,000 accounts the firm had audited at the end of 2021.

Musk had alleged Twitter hadn't properly disclosed fake data. Twitter dismissed the allegations while launching lawsuits against Musk. Amid the row, whistleblower Peiter Zatko told US authorities that Twitter allegedly issued untrue statements on account numbers.

Watch: Who is the Twitter whistleblower Peiter Zatko?

Zatko accused Twitter of hiding accurate account numbers as it would affect the company's valuation.

Dorsey as the founder of the company will gain $978 million if Musk's deal goes through, however, doubts remain as Twitter's lawyers said Musk could misuse sensitive data even as the judge said Musk's team was ready to treat the data as "highly confidential".

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.