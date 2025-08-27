Musk's Starship finally achieves success: SpaceX rocket completes 10th test flight after multiple failures
SpaceX's Starship splashed down in the Indian Ocean after a successful launch off the launchpad in southern Texas on Tuesday (Aug 28) evening. This marks the megarocket's 10th test flight and a crucial step in Elon Musk's push to make humans a multiplanetary species. The 403-foot (123-meter) tall rocket, the most powerful ever built, lifted off from Starbase at 6:30 pm local time (2330 GMT), drawing cheers from SpaceX engineers watching on a live webcast. The flight comes after back-to-back delays: a fuel leak halted Sunday's attempt, and poor weather forced a scrub on Monday.
On X, SpaceX celebrated its success with a video of the splashdown and the message, "Splashdown confirmed! Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on an exciting tenth flight test of Starship!"
Expectations were high, with the last three missions ending in explosions of the upper stage — two over the Caribbean and one after reaching space. Another upper stage blew up during ground testing in June.
Also read | Elon Musk’s Starship grounded again: SpaceX scraps Texas launch for second time in 2 days
Previously, on Monday (Aug 25), SpaceX had to call off the much-awaited launch of its behemoth rocket due to bad weather. On X, the company said that it was “Standing down from today’s flight test attempt due to weather.” It added that the “Starship team is determining the next best available opportunity to fly”.
Less than 24 hours earlier, a separate launch attempt was scrubbed because of a liquid oxygen leak.
Starship, stacked on its Super Heavy booster, towers 397 feet (121 meters) and is a behemoth, taller than the Statue of Liberty. It is central to Elon Musk's vision of reusable rockets capable of carrying people to the Moon and Mars. As the world's richest man puts it, “In about 6 or 7 years, there will be days where Starship launches more than 24 times in 24 hours.”
Also read | Alien attack in November? Harvard scientists warn mysterious object hurtling towards Earth
US President Donald Trump's former DOGE chief, Elon Musk, as per AFP, has pegged SpaceX's entire future to the entirely reusable rocket, planning to eventually phase out the workhorse Falcon rockets in favour of Starship. NASA, too, has tapped it for its first crewed lunar mission since Apollo, tentatively set for 2027.
Despite the setbacks, SpaceX is sticking to its "fail fast, learn fast" approach, pushing ahead with test after test. The company has managed to successfully catch Starship's massive lower stage booster with "chopstick" launch tower arms three times.