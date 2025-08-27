/Musk's Starship finally achieves success: SpaceX rocket completes 10th test flight after multiple failures

SpaceX's Starship splashed down in the Indian Ocean after a successful launch off the launchpad in southern Texas on Tuesday (Aug 28) evening. This marks the megarocket's 10th test flight and a crucial step in Elon Musk's push to make humans a multiplanetary species. The 403-foot (123-meter) tall rocket, the most powerful ever built, lifted off from Starbase at 6:30 pm local time (2330 GMT), drawing cheers from SpaceX engineers watching on a live webcast. The flight comes after back-to-back delays: a fuel leak halted Sunday's attempt, and poor weather forced a scrub on Monday.

"Splashdown successful"

On X, SpaceX celebrated its success with a video of the splashdown and the message, "Splashdown confirmed! Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on an exciting tenth flight test of Starship!"

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Expectations were high, with the last three missions ending in explosions of the upper stage — two over the Caribbean and one after reaching space. Another upper stage blew up during ground testing in June.

Starship's previous failures

Previously, on Monday (Aug 25), SpaceX had to call off the much-awaited launch of its behemoth rocket due to bad weather. On X, the company said that it was “Standing down from today’s flight test attempt due to weather.” It added that the “Starship team is determining the next best available opportunity to fly”.

Less than 24 hours earlier, a separate launch attempt was scrubbed because of a liquid oxygen leak.

Why is Starship so important to Musk?

Starship, stacked on its Super Heavy booster, towers 397 feet (121 meters) and is a behemoth, taller than the Statue of Liberty. It is central to Elon Musk's vision of reusable rockets capable of carrying people to the Moon and Mars. As the world's richest man puts it, “In about 6 or 7 years, there will be days where Starship launches more than 24 times in 24 hours.”

Also read | Alien attack in November? Harvard scientists warn mysterious object hurtling towards Earth