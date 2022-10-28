Musk likely to assume CEO role post Twitter takeover, might reverse life bans: Report

Bloomberg has reported that following the $44 billion takeover, Elon Musk is planning to fill in as Twitter CEO after firing Parag Agrawal, among other top executives. The publication reported that it might only be for a fixed time period and he will eventually give the position to someone else.

Musk completed the takeover a day before the legal deadline for finalising the deal. He went on to fire Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal policy, trust, and safety. Gadde was the one who had a few years back decided to ban former US president Donald Trump's account indefinitely. Sean Edgett, who had been the general counsel at the company since 2012 has also left.

Musk is reportedly also planning to reverse all life bans since he doesn't believe in lifelong prohibitions, Bloomberg reported a source as saying. If this happens, then several users who were banned by the platform earlier might be able to come back to Twitter. However, the report says that it is not clear if Trump would be allowed to return or not.

Twitter will now run as a private company with each shareholder being paid $54.20.

With the takeover finally over, the messy saga that has been in the news since early this year has come to an end. Musk had gathered a major stake in the company in January this year. He later talked about how the social media platform wasn't functioning well before ultimately showing interest in buying the company.

But things went south when he tried to back off from the deal later. He then again changed his mind after Twitter took legal action to force Musk to complete the deal.

Musk has been meeting with Twitter employees this week and is expected to address them on Friday.

Earlier, Musk reasoned that he bought Twitter to help humanity and wanted "civilisation to have a common digital town square". A day earlier, he walked into the company headquarters at San Francisco with a sink in his hand. Sharing it on Twitter, he wrote, "Let that sink in!"

(With inputs from agencies)