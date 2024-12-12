New Delhi, India

Tesla CEO Elon Musk launched a scathing attack on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, labelling him "such an insufferable tool".

The latest verbal salvo comes after Trudeau appeared to have taken a subtle jibe at US President-elect Donald Trump.

The Canadian prime minister, while speaking at an Ottawa gala for Equal Voice, an organisation promoting women's representation in politics, sparked controversy with his remarks where he said that Kamala Harris' loss in the US presidential election was a setback for women's progress.

He also denounced "regressive" and "reactionary" political forces, citing recent incidents, for undermining women's rights.

"It wasn't supposed to be that way. We were supposed to be on a steady, if difficult sometimes, march towards progress. And yet, just a few weeks ago, the United States voted for a second time to not elect its first woman president," Trudeau said.

"Everywhere, women's rights and women's progress were under attack, overtly and subtly. And I want you to know that I am, and always will be a proud feminist," he said.

His remarks drew a sharp response from Trump's ally Musk, who said, "He's such an insufferable tool."

"Won't be in power for much longer," he wrote in a post on his X handle in response to a post.

Earlier, the billionaire said that the Canadian prime minister "would be gone" in the upcoming elections that are due to take place next year.

"He will be gone in the upcoming election," he wrote on X.

'Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada': Trump mocks Canadian PM

Trump on Tuesday (Dec 10) mocked Trudeau, dubbing him the "Governor of the Great State of Canada."

Sharing a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said, "It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada."

"I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in-depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)