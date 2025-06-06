Musk drops Epstein files bombshell: Why should it bother Trump?

Elon Musk dropped a bombshell during his feud last night, claiming that President Trump was on the list of Jeffrey Epstein and shared a video from 1992, which showed a relatively younger Trump celebrating at a party with renowned sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

An usual Tuesday night at the White House quickly turned unpleasant.

“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” Elon Musk posted on X. Then he went on to retweet some other posts containing the video.

This started a stream of reactions and outbursts from legacy media, both in Trump's camp and his opposing camp. Those in the opposing camp argued that Trump's name must be in the files; that's why the administration had not made it public.

Sean Hannity, conservative news presenter of Fox News, was quick to defend Trump, saying that Trump kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago, a private club of President Trump, particularly because of inappropriately approaching a minor for sexual favours.

Jeffrey Epstein was a financier, broker and child sex offender, sex trafficker who died by suicide in mysterious circumstances while in prison. The relation between Trump and Epstein is well known to everybody. In 2002, Trump said in an interview that Epstein was a great guy; however, things fell apart between them after 15 years of friendship due to some real estate conflict.

What are the Epstein files?

It is a huge trove of court and investigative documents, linking to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell from a civil suit by Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide in April. These documents include flight logs, contact lists, victim depositions, correspondence, and possible undisclosed individuals. In February 2025, a first batch of documents was released, mostly comprising guest lists from a private jet, a redacted contact book. Over 100 prominent personalities were named in that list, including people like Bill Clinton and Donald Trump; however, being on the list does not imply guilt.

However, this is just the tip of the iceberg. Epstein's biographer, Michael Wolff, in a podcast on the Daily Beast, mentioned that Trump and Epstein shared girlfriends, business plans, jets and many more. Michael Wolff authored several books on Trump's journey as a businessman. He revealed that he saw "lewd images of Trump and the sex offender" These revelations are shocking, considering Epstein died by suicide just two weeks after the beginning of the trial.

At least 1000+ pages are to be unravelled, including financial transactions, flight logs, victim testimonies and confidential communications, etc. The FBI/DOJ intends to release them based on administrative and legal restrictions.

These documents become important owing to elite accountability and influential people getting away without being held accountable for their implicit roles. This also indicates why these files are not completely released yet. The timing also becomes crucial as Musk's revelations are used as a weapon, which may be intended to deflate the credibility of Trump, specifically because of the ongoing public feud.