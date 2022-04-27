Musk criticises Twitter's censorship lawyer Gadde after taking over microblogging site

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has criticised Twitter's censorship lawyer Vijaya Gadde just a day after taking over the microblogging site.

Saagar Enjeti, the co-host of the 'Breaking Points with Krystal and Saagar' and 'The Realignment Podcast' tweeted a post of an article saying Gadde cried during a staff meeting after Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion.

Earlier, conservative commentator Enjeti had said, "Vijaya Gadde, the top censorship advocate at Twitter who famously gaslit the world on Joe Rogan's podcast and censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, is very upset about the @elonmusk takeover."

In response, Musk tweeted ''The extreme antibody reaction from those who fear free speech says it all.''

The South African billionaire also said Gadde was wrong when she fought off misinformation around a news story about US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden by restricting it reach.

He faced the support of a few Twitter users who used racist slurs against her as she has an Indian origin.

However, other netizens slammed Musk for claiming to be a ''free speech'' supporter but blocking accounts such as that of Public Citizen, which stands against corporate power.

''It’s not a fear of free speech. It’s a deep concern that one man will become the arbiter of free speech on such a powerful platform. A concern that democracy will be undermined by the greater spread of misinformation. And a concern that hate speech will boom,'' said a Twitter user.

Justifying his comment, Musk tweeted ''By “free speech”, I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law.''

By “free speech”, I simply mean that which matches the law.



I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law.



If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect.



Gadde is an American lawyer who has been a part of Twitter since 2011 and was a confidant of former CEO Jack Dorsey.

The 48-year-old was responsible for several key decisions made by Twitter including the suspension of former US President Donald Trump's account after he incited violence at the Capitol on January 6 last year.

(With inputs from agencies)