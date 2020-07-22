Museums engage in hilarious online battle for best bum exhibit

WION Web Team London, England Jul 22, 2020, 02.59 PM(IST)

Representative image Photograph:( Twitter )

In a bid to boost the number of visitors to the museum, which had fallen during the coronavirus pandemic, the Yorkshire museum called on collections around the world to display their best behinds.

Museum curators from all cross the globe have engaged in an online battle for the best bum exhibit.

As a result, the #curatorbattle which began in April has enthralled people with its June theme #bestmuseumbum.

Soon, categories blossomed to include: bee bottoms, angular side bum, Tudor bums, divine booty, weaponised bum, tessellated maenad posteriors, spectacularly tattooed behind and potato-shaped animal butts.

The challenge provoked responses from Canada to Lithunia. Global museums have been sharing hilarious tweets exhibiting and boasting about the best bottom they have displayed.

In the first round, the theme of the Yorkshire musuem's initiative for international musuems was to submit the creepiest items.

According to a spokesman of the musuem, the initiative is also “a chance for museums big and small to share their objects under a given theme to create what essentially become global online exhibitions.”

The Yorkshire musuem has announced its theme for this week which also happens to be the last theme of the challenge called ''star objects''.
 