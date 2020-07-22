Museums engage in hilarious online battle for best bum exhibit

Museum curators from all cross the globe have engaged in an online battle for the best bum exhibit.

In a bid to boost the number of visitors to the museum, which had fallen during the coronavirus pandemic, the Yorkshire museum called on collections around the world to display their best behinds.

As a result, the #curatorbattle which began in April has enthralled people with its June theme #bestmuseumbum.

IT’S TIME FOR #CURATORBATTLE!💥



Today’s theme is #BestMuseumBum!



This cracking Roman marble statuette depicts an athlete at the peak of fitness! It may have decorated the town house of one of Eboracum’s wealthier residents. Has someone taken a bite out of this 🍑?



BEAT THAT!💥 pic.twitter.com/N3A6KYz339 — Yorkshire Museum (@YorkshireMuseum) June 26, 2020 ×

Soon, categories blossomed to include: bee bottoms, angular side bum, Tudor bums, divine booty, weaponised bum, tessellated maenad posteriors, spectacularly tattooed behind and potato-shaped animal butts.

IT’S TIME FOR #CURATORBATTLE!💥



Today’s theme is #BestMuseumBum!



This cracking Roman marble statuette depicts an athlete at the peak of fitness! It may have decorated the town house of one of Eboracum’s wealthier residents. Has someone taken a bite out of this 🍑?



BEAT THAT!💥 pic.twitter.com/N3A6KYz339 — Yorkshire Museum (@YorkshireMuseum) June 26, 2020 ×

The challenge provoked responses from Canada to Lithunia. Global museums have been sharing hilarious tweets exhibiting and boasting about the best bottom they have displayed.

How about these bums of SUMO wrestlers in our collections? These bums were painted by Hokusai!! #CURATORBATTLE #BestMuseumBum #おうちで浮世絵 pic.twitter.com/DH4rAyQ8Xs — 太田記念美術館 Ota Memorial Museum of Art (@ukiyoeota) June 26, 2020 ×

"You can look but you can't touch it

If you touch it

I'm a start some drama."



This sentiment was sadly ignored in the case of this figure.



You see the shiny, flattened 🍑?



That's because people couldn't resist touching her hump (hump). 🙄#BestMuseumBum #CURATORBATTLE pic.twitter.com/7Pb0hZJRZI — Museum of Oxford (@MuseumofOxford) June 26, 2020 ×

In the first round, the theme of the Yorkshire musuem's initiative for international musuems was to submit the creepiest items.

According to a spokesman of the musuem, the initiative is also “a chance for museums big and small to share their objects under a given theme to create what essentially become global online exhibitions.”

The Yorkshire musuem has announced its theme for this week which also happens to be the last theme of the challenge called ''star objects''.

