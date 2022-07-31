Museum urges visitors to keep their urges in check on premises

A military museum in Poland is requesting visitors to refrain from 'hands on' approach as they immerse their senses in some historical treat. In plain words, museum is asking visitors to not have sex on the premises. Ford Gerhard military museum has this amorous anomaly at hand. The visitors have been seen engaging in sexual acts on the premises and have also been caught in CCTV camera installed for security purposes.

Things appear so out of hand that the museum has had to make an appeal on social media

"Our guests are kindly requested… how can we put it… no ars amandi [the art of lovemaking] in the museum, please," the Coastal Defence Museum said on their Facebook page.

The post goes on

"We ask our amorous guests to be understanding – most of the exhibits in our museum are from many years ago and accustomed to entirely different moral norms – conservative, even orthodox, and abstemious. Let's not expose them to discomfort. The museum has been equipped with cameras for some time,” they wrote, adding all footage is watched and you may not want that getting out to the general public.”

"Visitors to the fort have various temperaments, some of them very conservative. We don’t want them to be shocked during their visit by stumbling across a couple engaged in lustful antics," said Fort Gerharda museum director Piotr Piwowarczyk. He was quoted in local media.

According to him, there are many dark corners in the building where couples think they can't be seen. But unfortunately for them, security cameras are installed everywhere.

