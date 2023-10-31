China ex-PM Li Keqiang’s death sparks murmurs as govt censors social media tributes

Authorities in China are struggling to contain the massive outpour of tributes spurred by the death of former Chinese premier Li Keqiang.

Chinese censors have been working overtime of late to stifle the grieving posts on the internet, ensuring that it doesn’t trigger a political or economic reform campaign.

The Guardian reported that several posts hailing the deceased leader as an economic reformer were taken down. The students have also been instructed not to express their grief publicly beyond the official lines.

A notice dispatched to the students at the Guiyang Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics mentioned that comments about the “political situation” should not be made. The notice also warned them against holding any public gatherings in the wake of Li Keqiang’s death.

Speculations about Li’s death

The CCP’s panic-stricken response to Li’s death has now fueled speculations about his untimely death on Chinese social media sites.

If Li Keqiang died of natural causes, the authorities should have a clear explanation, implied Hu Ping, honorary editor-in-chief of "Beijing Spring" magazine who is also an alumnus of Li Keqiang’s Peking University.

"If there is no explanation, it will inevitably lead to conspiracy theories," he said.

Chinese authorities said the ex-premier died of a “heart attack” without giving any further explanation. Given that his death occurred during a veiled political shake-up at the top level—the mysterious removal of Chinese defence and foreign ministers—some actually believe the conspiracy theories around Li’s death might have some weight.

Li was Xi’s “best substitute”

According to Wang Juntao, Li Keqiang’s Peking University alumnus, and chairman of the National Committee of the China Democratic Party, Xi Jinping can very well go to the lengths of “killing” his rivals to secure his hold on power.

“Li Keqiang is the best substitute, so Xi Jinping must cut off people’s thoughts and kill all those who may replace him,” he said.

Are there any previous instances?

It must be noted that it is extremely rare for top Chinese political leaders to die a sudden death, thanks to the CCP’s robust medical system that provides premium protection to top cadres.

Most of the top Chinese leaders are considered to have lived a long life, such as Hua Guofeng, 87 years old, and Li Peng, 91 years old.

Former Prime Minister Zhu Rongji, who is still alive today, is 95 years old, and Wen Jiabao is also 81 years old.