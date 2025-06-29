/Move to ASSASSINATE Israel defence minister? Alleged Iranian spy put explosives near Katz home - Here's what happened next

An Israeli man was arrested in April for being an alleged spy for Iran, who placed powerful explosives somewhere near the home of Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz, as part of an "Iranian plot to assassinate" the minister, according to a Channel 12 report.

The man was identified as 24-year-old Roy Mizrahi. He has been charged with "aiding the enemy at a time of war."

According to the report, the explosives were intended to explode when Katz closes by, adding that the Iranians were quite close to succeeding in their plan. However, it didn't happen.

The Channel 12 report did not mention how close the explosives were placed to Katz home, nor that the explosives were primed to detonate, indicating that Mizrahi’s action was not the final stage in the plot.

It further shed light on how Mizrahi was recruited. The alleged spy was hired via a Telegram site and roped in a friend, Almog Attias. Initially, they filmed various locations, including the Shin Bet headquarters and the Azrieli Towers in Tel Aviv for an Iranian agent named Alex.

The boys were then asked to place two spy cameras in Katz's hometown Kfar Ahim, located in southern-central Israel. They collected the cameras from a home in Holon and went to install them, but were frightened when a security vehicle with lights flashing drove by.

Moreover, Mizrahi was asked to kill a scientist at the Weizmann Institute for a payment of $1 million, however, he refused to do so. This happened as Alex refused to pay him half the sum in advance.

Later, Mizrahi was contacted by another Iranian agent, identified as Getz. He ordered him to place the explosives near Katz's home.

He said that he was paid in cryptocurrency for the job done, adding that he also took a brick of explosives home himself.