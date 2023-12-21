‘Mouse fever’ outbreak is ‘mowing down’ Russian troops in Kupyansk frontline, claims Ukraine

As the war between Russia and Ukraine drags on, it seems like drone strikes or artillery fire are not the only dangers faced by the Russian troops on the frontlines. A recent report by Ukraine claims that Moscow’s soldiers are suffering due to the outbreak of so-called “mouse fever” or “rat-bite fever” on the Kupyansk frontline.

According to the report, the disease that causes people to bleed from their eyes, suffer from severe headaches and vomit several times a day is “mowing down” frontline Russian troops.

What does the report say?

The outbreak of the so-called “mouse fever” – a viral disease – has been recorded in many units of the Russian forces near Ukraine’s Kupyansk frontline, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence’s main directorate of intelligence said in a post on its official Telegram channel.

The illness spread by rodents is said to be affecting Russian soldiers “en masse”. However, Russian commanders dismissed the troops’ concerns, claimed the Ukrainian defence ministry.

The infection transmits to humans through direct contact with rodents carrying the bacteria, as well as inhalation of their urine, faeces, or mucous secretions.

Symptoms of the infection include severe headache, body temperature rising to 40 degrees Celsius, rashes and redness, decreased blood pressure, haemorrhages in the eyes, nausea and vomiting several times a day, according to the report by Ukraine.

However, Kyiv has claimed that Russian commanders have ignored these concerns and consider it an excuse to avoid fighting, saying that “at the first stage of the course, ‘mouse fever’ resembles an ordinary flu.”

“In the Kupyansk direction of the front of the occupiers, mouse fever is mowing down en masse,” said the Ukrainian agency on Telegram. It added, “As a result, mouse fever significantly reduced the fighting ability of Russian rats.”

The Ukrainian agency has also said Russian troops are frustrated by the “inadequate provision of winter items and a complete lack of medical assistance.”

The disease is also affecting the Russian soldiers’ kidneys, causing intense pain in their lower back and severe difficulty in urinating, Ukrainian officials claimed.

What is ‘mouse fever’?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the infection can spread through bites or scratches from rodents carrying the bacteria as well as through contact with surfaces that are contaminated.

However, the disease does not spread from one person to another. Rat-bite fever “can be a serious or even fatal disease,” according to the CDC.

Symptoms and signs of “mouse fever” include fever, vomiting, headache, muscle pain, joint pain or swelling, and rashes, said the CDC.