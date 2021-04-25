Mountain fire in Northern Ireland rages on third day

Firefighter have continued fighting the massive gorse fire on Northern Ireland's Mourne Mountains on third day straight on Sunday (April 25). The multi-agency report involves around 100 firefighters.

Coastguard helicopters helped transport fire crews to remote locations to tackle the fire, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said on their website.

Video shared with Reuters showed the fire burning on the slopes of the Mournes on Saturday morning itself.

As per local media, the blaze started on Friday (April 23) in Slieve Donard. This is the highest of the Mourne mountains

NIFRS has declared the fire a major incident. It has urged the public to stay away.

(With agency inputs)