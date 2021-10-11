Most Americans concerned about cyberattacks on critical groups, reveals poll

A poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs and the University of Chicago’s Pearson Institute has found that the majority of Americans are concerned about cyberattacks on critical groups, especially those in the financial and national security sectors.

The poll reveals that three-quarters of those surveyed are especially concerned about cyberattacks from the Russian and Chinese governments, while just over half were concerned about attacks from cybercriminal groups.

There were also concerns around attacks on financial institutions. Over 90 per cent of respondents are concerned about threats to their data as a result of these attacks.

Over 90 per cent of respondents are also similarly concerned about attacks on national security and defence systems, healthcare groups, and the electricity sector.

Sheila Kohanteb, the executive director of External Relations at the Pearson Institute, in a statement said, "The public is clearly worried about cyber-attacks, and many Americans see such attacks as a potential result of international conflict."

“The survey results show Americans are far more concerned about cyber-attacks from China and Russia than those from other governments, groups, or individuals.”

The poll concludes that 75 per cent of respondents over the age of 60 were concerned about cyberattacks, while less than half of respondents between the ages of 18 and 29 were concerned about the same.

Older adults were also more concerned about attacks from the Russian or Chinese governments than younger adults

The poll was conducted over a week in September, with over 1,000 US adults responding via online survey or phone interview.