Most advanced sixth-generation fighter jets poised to be developed by 2035

By 2035, the world may very well have its sixth-generation fighter jet as a landmark project involving the United Kingdom, Italy and Japan will reportedly stick to its current time table, it was revealed.

One of the Global Combat Air Programme's industrial partners told the Financial Times that despite Saudi Arabia's request to join the initiative, the project is very well on time.

The project, launched in December 2022, had the United Kingdom, Italy and Japan coming together to build the most advanced sixth-generation fighter jet by 2035.

At present, the fifth-generation fighter jets, such as Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning and Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor are the most advanced fighter jets used by the United States Air Force.

Global Combat Air Programme: 2035 deadline a 'fundamental requirement'

The managing director of Future Combat Air Systems Herman Claesen said that for the tri-national grouping, the 2035 deadline to deliver the sixth-generation fighter jets is a "fundamental requirement".

In its explainer, Inside Saudi Arabia's bid to build world's most-advanced fighter jets, WION reported that Saudi Arabia has made a vehement pushed to become a full partner in the Global Combat Air Programme.

However, Saudi Arabia's request has met with opposition from Japan.

The UK and Italy are open to Riyadh joining the idea, Financial Times reported.

Sixth-generation fighter jet's expedited development

The UK, Italy and Japan are aiming to develop the aircraft in record time by using advanced manufacturing methods and digital tools.

Saudi Arabia's bid for inclusion in GCAP

Riyadh has been one of the leading buyers of combat aircraft from European nations, especially the United Kingdom. Saudis are also pushing domestically for defence industry.

The UK defence ministry said it was "committed to delivering this world-leading fighter jet alongside our partners by 2035".

"You start to look more at a tiering system or other mechanisms, where at the minimum people could have observer status, all the way to being a full-blown partner," Claesen told the Financial Times.

GCAP is being developed at the same time as a rival Franco-German programme, called Future Combat Air System (FCAS), that has been marred by industrial tensions between the partners.

