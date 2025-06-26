/Mosquito sized spy drone? China REVEALS dangerous microdrone for special covert missions

China has revealed a mosquito-like spy drone, built to fly quietly and secretly for dangerous missions. The tiny drone will be used for potential use in surveillance, cybercrime and even biowarfare, raising global concerns.

The tiny drone cum spy cam was developed by China's National University of Defence Technology (NUDT) and was featured on CCTV7, China's official military channel.

The state media published a video of the 0.6 cm drone, in which the scientists are seen holding up the mosquito-like robot which they say will perform a range of military and civilian activities.

NUDT student Liang Hexiang held up the robot and said, “Here in my hand is a mosquito-like type of robot. Miniature bionic robots like this one are especially suited to information reconnaissance and special missions on the battlefield.”

It looks like a harmless insect, but its features will shock anyone. The drone has two yellow, leaf-shaped wings, a sleek black body and three slender legs.

"If China is able to produce mosquito-sized drones, it would likely be interested in using them for various intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance tasks, especially in places that larger drones struggle to access, such as indoor areas," Sam Bresnick, a research associate at Georgetown's Centre for Security and Emerging Technology told Telegraph.

"These drones could be used to track individuals or listen in on conversations," he said, reported Express US.

The drone can be controlled by a smartphone and is part of NUDT's wider work in bio-inspired robotics, including human-like machines and insect-scale flyers.

Reminds people of Black Mirror

People have been comparing this shocking mosquito spy drone to an episode of the sci-fi show Black Mirror, in which robot bees were hijacked to kill people.