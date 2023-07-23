Moscow: Russian special forces kill gunman who claimed he fought in Ukraine

Russian special forces on Saturday (July 22) killed a man who broke out into a private house in the suburbs of Moscow and fired at them. According to a report by the news agency Associated Press, the assailant was spotted by guards after he broke into an unoccupied house located in an elite village in Istra, about 45 kilometres west of Moscow. When two guards and a police officer entered the residence, the man, who was heavily armed, held them at gunpoint.

The negotiations with the attacker lasted for hours. The man claimed he came from the front lines in Ukraine and was driven by God to march on the Kremlin. He refused to surrender, fired at special forces and was killed when they stormed the house.

Who is the attacker?

According to Russian lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein, the attacker was identified as Vyacheslav Chernenko, a 35-year-old resident of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk. It is not yet clear if Chernenko fought in the Ukraine war.

Istra administrator, meanwhile, said the attacker was mentally unstable.

Who was the owner of the residence?

As per the report, the residence that Chernenko broke into belonged to Viktor Yanukovych, the former Moscow-friendly president of Ukraine. It had been put up for sale by its current owner, who was overseas when the incident happened.

Putin meets Lukashenko

In other news from the Ukraine war, Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko for talks in St Petersburg on Sunday. Putin said that Ukraine's counteroffensive had failed.

"There is no counteroffensive," Russian news agencies quoted Lukashenko as saying. To this, Putin replied, "It exists, but it has failed."

