Morocco earthquake: Viral video shows man's narrow escape from death

The devastating Morocco earthquake has hit headlines across the world. The huge death toll and injuries have made countries send aid to the north African nation for rescue and salvage effort. It is estimated that effects of the calamity will continue to persist for months.

Social media is awash with videos in Morocco capturing the exact moments of the tremors and the wild panic that ensued, with people running everywhere.

Another such video is being shared widely on social media. The video is of a man escaping death within a span of less than a second.

The video does not startle you at the very beginning. It appears a footage of just another breezy evening with an empty alleyway. Soon there is a movement.

A man can be seen casually strolling and entering the picture from one end of the alley. The casual stroll quickly become a panicked astonishment as the earthquake, strongest in years, appears to strike. The man contniues his movement forward but all air of casualness is gone and he breaks into a wild run.

To the viewers' horror, a building just feets behind the man collapses like a house of cards, missing him by mere inches. Had he decided to start running half a second later, the result would have been tragic.

At the time of publishing of this story, the Morocco Earthquake death toll had neared 2,700 mark. The number of those injured has crossed 2,500.

The earthquake has not only hit and destroyed large part of modern cities, it has damaged Morocco's cultural heritage as well.

This aspect of the damage is emerging gradually. The tremors have affected buildings in Marrakesh old city, which is a UNESCO world heritage.

The earthquake also caused major damage to historically significant 12-th-century Tinmel Mosque in a remote mountain area which was closer to the epicentre of the earthquake.

