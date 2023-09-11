Morocco earthquake: Spain sends two planes with rescue teams

Spain on Sunday (September 10) sent 86 rescuers and eight search dogs to Morocco to help in the rescue effort following the devastating earthquake that has so far resulted in more than 2100 deaths. Spain responded to a formal request from Morocco.

A military plane took off on Sunday morning from a base in Zaragoza, a city in northwestern Spain with 56 rescuers and four search dogs bound for Marrakesh, said Spanish defence ministry.

Their mission is to "help in the search and rescue of survivors of the devastating earthquake suffered in our neighbouring country".

The rescue teams are from Spain's Military Emergencies Unit (UME). It is a body of the armed forces created to intervene quickly in case of emergency such as forest fires, floods, earthquakes.

The teams have tools to drill and cut reinforced concrete. These may come in handy while rescuing people stuck under debris of collapsed buildings. The teams also have means to detect toxic or explosive substances which will ensure that rescue teams work in safety

Another military plane took off from a base in Torrejon de Ardoz near Madrid with 30 rescuers and four search dog, said interior ministry.

"We will send whatever is needed because everyone knows that these first hours are key, especially if there are people buried under rubble," Defence Minister Margarita Robles told Spanish public television.

Earlier on Sunday, Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said Spanish aid to Morocco was a sign of solidarity.

"It is a sign of Spanish solidarity and of the sense of friendship that unites the people of Spain with the people of Morocco," he told Catalunya Radio.

He said that he received phone call from his Moroccan counterpart in early hours of Sunday requesting aid, he added.

Other countries like the United States and France have offered humanitarian aid.

(With inputs from agencies)

