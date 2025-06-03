/Morocco authorities seize sacrificial sheep after King bans Eid al Adha ritual

Morocco’s monarch, King Mohammed VI, has issued a directive prohibiting the sacrifice of goats during this year’s Eid al-Adha, citing economic pressures and concerns over livestock health. The monarch cancelled the ritual slaughter, citing six years of severe drought and soaring livestock costs, and urged Moroccans to observe Eid through prayer and charity.



The King has announced that he would offer a sacrifice on behalf of the nation, but Moroccans feel that this symbolic gesture doesn’t justify restricting a centuries-old practice that holds deep spiritual significance.

The citizens vented their anger and frustration with protests in several cities, viewing the ban as an infringement on religious tradition. Many accuse the government of interfering in religious practices.

Moreover, the anger spread further when Moroccan security forces raided homes in multiple cities and regions to confiscate sacrificial sheep, enforcing a royal decree by King Mohammed VI that cancelled the Eid al-Adha ritual this year.



People see the decision as a direct infringement on Islamic rituals in a country where Islam is the official religion and the monarch holds the title “Commander of the Faithful.”

Videos on social media show police taking away sheep from homes.



King Mohammed VI justified the decision by referring to the reduction in livestock numbers and adding that he would “sacrifice on behalf of the people.”

Moroccans, however, view the move as an insult to their intelligence and beliefs, and allege that it is a cover-up for the government’s failure to control food prices and protect purchasing power. They stress that Eid al-Adha is not just a tradition but a sacred act of devotion for millions of Muslims. They believe the ritual sacrifice is a moment of spiritual significance and communal unity.



The Minister of Religious Affairs, Ahmed Toufiq, failed to give a credible explanation for the ban.

Angry reactions on social media featured slogans such as: “Is Islam now a crime in Morocco?” and “Eid without Sacrifice… A National Disgrace.”

Religious scholars condemned the move as a violation of Islamic foundations and an infringement on the public’s right to observe their faith.