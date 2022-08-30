Morning news headline: Iraq army declares curfew, Biden plans $1.1 billion arms sale for Taiwan, & more

After Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr announced his political exit, his followers stormed the government building, leading the Iraqi army to impose a state-wide curfew. In other news, as per reports, the Biden administration intends to ask the US Congress to approve an estimated $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan. In other news, after the FBI raid on Trump’s residence, a number of documents were discovered to be under attorney-client privilege. Finally, Serena Williams swept into the US Open second round on Monday on an emotional night in New York in what is expected to be the 23-time Grand Slam title winner's final tournament.

Iraq: Protests after Sadr's political exit, 15 protesters dead, army declares curfew

The protests started shortly after Sadr's tweet. His supporters "entered the Republican Palace", a government building inside Baghdad's fortified Green Zone. The Green Zone also houses diplomatic missions.

Biden plans to ask Congress to approve $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan, Politico report says

Earlier, Reuters had reported that President Joe Biden's administration and US lawmakers are fully committed to supporting the government in Taipei, and there are items in the approval pipeline for Taiwan that could be announced in the coming weeks or months.

Documents found in Donald Trump's residence 'possibly covered by attorney-client privilege'

In a court filing by the federal prosecutors, they said that the department has already completed the review of all the materials found by the FBI and will provide a more detailed list of the documents.

US Open: Serena Williams starts farewell campaign with win over Danka Kovinic

That kind of form prompted Williams to reveal that she was on the brink of retirement from the sport in which she played her first match as a professional in 1995.

